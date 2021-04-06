Swayman will make his NHL starting debut Tuesday night against the Flyers, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

With both Tuukka Rask (upper body) and Jaroslav Halak (COVID-19 protocol) unavailable Tuesday, Swayman will get the start, backed up by Daniel Vladar, who drew the nod in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia. How long Swayman is in the rotation hinges on the status of his veteran counterparts, but in his first pro season, the 22-year-old has been outstanding for AHL Providence. To date, the 2017 fourth-rounder has posted an 8-1 record, with a 1.89 GAA and .933 save percentage.