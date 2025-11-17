Swayman was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Carolina on Monday.

Swayman has surrendered only 12 goals on 156 shots during his five-game winning streak, which started with a 28-save performance in a 2-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Nov. 1. He has posted a record of 8-4-0 with a 2.99 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 12 appearances this season. Carolina is tied for second in the league with 3.67 goals per game this campaign.