Swayman was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Mark Masters of TSN reports, indicating he will guard the road net Monday against Toronto.

Swayman is coming off a 32-save performance in Thursday's 5-4 win over Vegas. He has a 19-6-8 record this season with three shutouts, a 2.53 GAA and a .919 save percentage across 34 appearances. The Maple Leafs rank first in the league with 3.65 goals per contest this campaign.