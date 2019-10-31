Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Fixes early issues

Swayman has a 4-2-0 record with a .940 save percentage through six games played with NCAA Maine.

In his first game of the season against Providence College, Swayman let in seven goals on 59 shots, but has not allowed more than two goals against in the five games since. Last season he went 15-12-3 with the Maine Black Bears and put up a .919 save percentage as a sophomore.

