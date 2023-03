Swayman turned aside 26 shots in Thursday's 7-1 rout of the Sabres.

The 24-year-old nearly recorded his third shutout of the season, but a Casey Mittelstadt tally late in the third period forced Swayman to settle for his 16th win. He's won four straight starts and has just one regulation loss in 2023 for the juggernaut Bruins, going 9-1-1 in 12 appearances with a 1.82 GAA and .938 save percentage since the beginning of January.