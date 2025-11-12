Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Fourth win in row
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swayman made 30 saves in a 5-3 win over Toronto on Tuesday.
Swayman is on a four-game winning streak in which he's allowed 10 goals. Overall, he's 7-4-0 with a 3.08 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Any save percentage over .896 is above league average this season, so Swayman is starting to stabilize his game. He has two games with a combined 13 goals against and eight with three or less.
More News
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Gets starting nod versus Leafs•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Third straight win•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Starting in Toronto•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Third win in last four starts•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Patrolling crease against Isles•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Sharp bounce back game•