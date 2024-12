Swayman made 23 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Swayman has put up three straight wins for the first time this season. His holdout clearly contributed to his sluggish start and overall queasy numbers (3.02 GAA and .893 save percentage). But he's 4-2-0 with a Swaymanesque .918 save percentage in that span. The best is yet to come.