Swayman (illness) is expected to be a game-time decision for Game 1 against Florida on Monday after taking part in Bruins' optional morning skate, WBZ Boston Sports reports.

Swayman and Linus Ullmark (illness) are both under the weather, so a starter for Monday's series opener may not be determined until closer to game time. The Bruins recalled netminder Brandon Bussi from AHL Providence on Monday under emergency conditions.