Swayman stopped 19 of 25 shots before being replaced by Linus Ullmark to begin the third period of Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Senators.

Ottawa jumped out to a 3-0 lead before 14 minutes were gone in the game, but Boston was able to rally back and tie it by the 1:30 mark of the second period. Swayman then proceeded to dig another hole, handing a 6-3 lead back to the Senators before eventually getting replaced by Ullmark. The disastrous outing leaves Swayman with a 5.40 GAA and .816 save percentage through his first two appearances this season, and the Bruins will likely turn back to Ullmark for their next game Thursday against the Ducks.