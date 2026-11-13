Swayman gave up four goals on 17 shots before being replaced by Michael DiPietro midway through the second period of Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

This one was not on Swayman at all, as defensive lapses by the Bruins led to all four goals on the netminder, including a pair of breakaways by Jake Evans and Cole Caufield in the second period. Swayman has still been tagged for four goals in three of his last six outings, going 3-3-0 over that stretch with a 3.08 GAA and .892 save percentage as his hot start to the season begins to fade.