Swayman gave up five goals on 23 shots before being replaced by Joonas Korpisalo early in the third period of Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

While the 27-year-old netminder did allow a somewhat soft goal to Alex DeBrincat early in the second period, the hook from coach Marco Sturm was more about trying to wake up the Bruins' skaters, as Boston had fallen behind 5-2 on a Lucas Raymond power-play tally when Swayman left the crease. It was a rough way to begin December after Swayman had posted an 8-2-0 record with a 2.06 GAA and .934 save percentage in November, but his spot at the top of the depth chart is in no jeopardy.