Swayman gave up six goals on 34 shots before being replaced by Joonas Korpisalo early in the third period of Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Swayman allowed two goals in each period, with a pair of Jason Robertson tallies in the third finally chasing the netminder from the crease. Swayman has coughed up six goals three times in his last nine starts, going 5-3-1 over that stretch with a 3.17 GAA and .892 save percentage.