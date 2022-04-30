Swayman made 22 saves in a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Thursday. He allowed four goals.

Swayman really can't be faulted on any of the goals. Ilya Mikheyev beat him on the power play, William Nylander deked him silly on a high-speed breakaway and Nick Abruzzese tipped a waist-high shot right in front of the net that froze the netminder. Then Nylander beat him again on a one-man dangle and deke show that went through all of Swayman's teammates deep in the offensive zone. Swayman is the go-to guy for the Bruins for the postseason and will need to play big in the net to get his team into Round 2.