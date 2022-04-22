Swayman made 28 saves in a 4-0 loss to Pittsburgh.
He allowed three goals. Swayman is 2-3-0 in his last five starts and 2-4-0 in his last six appearances. Jake Guentzel had a big night Thursday at Swayman's expense, potting a hat trick and topping the 80-point mark for the first time in his career. But only one of the goals was questionable and his teammates didn't give him any support. Swayman's rookie season has been as impressive as Igor Shesterkin's was last year. It remains to be seen if he can become as good as the Ranger already is in his sophomore season.
