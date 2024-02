Swayman made 25 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.

He allowed just two goals, so this wasn't on him. His mates had three power-play opportunities in the third period, but failed to capitalize. Swayman is the better half of the Bruins goaltending platoon, but the team continues to alternate starts. Ultimately, this approach will strengthen Swayman's game and make him a better goalie. But it's a touch frustrating for managers this season.