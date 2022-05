Swayman will guard the home goal during Friday's Game 3 versus the Hurricanes, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

Linus Ullmark struggled in Games 1 and 2 against Carolina, suffering back-to-back losses while posting an ugly 4.16 GAA and .860 save percentage, so the Bruins will turn to Swayman for what will essentially be a must-win Game 3 on Friday. Swayman went 26-10-2 while posting a 2.45 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 41 appearances during the regular season.