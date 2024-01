Swayman will protect the road goal versus the Senators on Thursday.

Swayman will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Linus Ullmark was in net for Wednesday's 3-2 loss versus the Hurricanes. Swayman is on a four-game winning streak with just six goals allowed in that span. The Senators have won four of their last six contests while scoring 25 goals in that span, so they could pose a challenge for the Bruins.