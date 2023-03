Swayman will be between the visiting pipes versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman has lost his last two starts, giving up seven goals on only 47 shots versus Edmonton and Detroit. The netminder is 16-6-4 with a 2.37 GAA and .913 save percentage this season. He will face the Jets, who will have Norris Trophy candidate Josh Morrissey (lower body) back in their lineup after a two-game absence.