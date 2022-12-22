Swayman will defend the home crease against Winnipeg on Thursday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Swayman was solid Saturday, stopping 31 shots in a 4-2 win over Columbus. The netminder is 6-3-1 with a 2.72 GAA and an .895 save percentage. He will face the Jets, who are averaging 3.38 goals per game.

