Swayman will defend the home blue paint against Anaheim on Saturday.

Swayman is 18-1-8-4 with three shutouts, a 2.98 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 40 starts this season. He has struggled this season after missing training camp in a contract dispute and while he has played well during stretches of time in 2024-25, he has not come close to his play over the previous three campaigns. He could have an easier time of things Saturday as the Ducks are last in NHL scoring, averaging 2.48 goals per game this season.