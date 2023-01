Swayman will guard the road goal during Thursday's matchup with the Rangers, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman was unbeatable in his last start Monday against the Flyers, stopping all 29 shots he faced en route to a 6-0 shutout victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a road matchup with a Rangers team that's averaging only 2.83 goals per game at home this season, 26th in the NHL.