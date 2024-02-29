Swayman will patrol the crease against the Golden Knights on Thursday.
Swayman was solid in his last outing Saturday against the high-scoring Canucks, turning aside 36 of 39 shots, but he was unable to pick up a win, surrendering a goal to Brock Boeser off a tip in overtime. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Vegas team coming off a big 6-2 victory over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
