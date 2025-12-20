Swayman will patrol the home crease versus Vancouver on Saturday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Swayman has rebounded nicely this season after an awful 2024-25 campaign. He was 22-29-7 with a 3.11 GAA and an .892 save percentage last season and has improved to 14-9-2 with a 2.76 GAA and .908 save percentage across 23 starts in 2025-26. The Canucks are a tired team Saturday, coming off a 4-1 win over the Islanders in New York on Friday.