Swayman will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home clash against Toronto, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Swayman is riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.28 GAA and .926 save percentage. It's quite the turnaround for the 26-year-old backstop after he went 3-4-0 with a 3.45 GAA in seven appearances during the opening month of the year. Fantasy managers can expect to continue to see a heavy dose of Swayman moving forward.