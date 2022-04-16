Swayman will guard the home goal during Saturday's matchup with the Penguins.

Swayman wasn't great in his last start Tuesday versus St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 30 shots en route to a 4-2 loss. He'll try to snap his personal three-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's averaging 3.05 goals per game on the road this year, 12th in the NHL.