Swayman will guard the home goal during Saturday's matchup with the Penguins.
Swayman wasn't great in his last start Tuesday versus St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 30 shots en route to a 4-2 loss. He'll try to snap his personal three-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's averaging 3.05 goals per game on the road this year, 12th in the NHL.
More News
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Gives up three in relief for loss•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Downed by Blues•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: In goal Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Defending road cage Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Gets 20th win in rookie season•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: In goal against Columbus•