Swayman made 24 saves in a 6-5 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

The game was knotted 2-2 headed into the third. The Bruins got three quick goals in under three minutes early in the frame and never looked back. But Swayman still surrendered three goals on 11 shots in the frame. Still, he's 6-1-1 in his last eight starts and 22-7-8 overall, with a 2.56 GAA and .917 save percentage. Swayman is strengthening his case as one of the league's best young netminders.