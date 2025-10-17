Swayman allowed six goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

Swayman's play came back to earth against a tough opponent, as the Golden Knights feasted with contributions in all areas in this game. The 26-year-old is now 2-1-0 with eight goals allowed on 95 shots, good for a .916 save percentage through three starts. The Bruins' road trip concludes with a back-to-back with stops in Colorado on Saturday and Utah on Sunday, so expect Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo to split those starts.