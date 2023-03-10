Swayman stopped 19 of 22 shots in the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the Oilers on Thursday.

Swayman didn't seem to have his best Thursday, allowing two goals in the third period to cough up a 2-1 lead and eventually lose a 3-2 contest. This loss snaps a 10-game winning streak for the Bruins and is the first regulation loss for the Bruins this season when leading after two periods. On the season, Swayman has a 16-5-4 record with a 2.30 GAA and a .916 save percentage. He will likely continue to split starts with Linus Ullmark moving forward.