Swayman made 21 saves in relief in a 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

Starter Linus Ullmark took a puck off the mask early in the first and didn't feel well after the first frame. Swayman allowed all three goals in a flurry in the second. Brady Tkachuk banked the puck off him from below the goal line just 47 seconds into the frame. Josh Norris tied it 2-2 at 9:30 with a one-timer from the right circle on a 5-on-3 power play. And less than a minute later, Tim Stutzle netted the eventual winner when he got to a loose puck in front of Swayman after a scramble. The Bruins are ill-prepared to enter the postseason without Ullmark -- they need both goalies to have a chance to excel.