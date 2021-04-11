Swayman turned aside 20 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

After winning his first two NHL starts, Swayman looked more like a rookie in this one, giving up a juicy rebound that led to Philly's first goal and then over-committing to Joel Farabee in the slot on the game-winner, leaving Sean Couturier with a wide-open cage after Farabee calmly passed the puck instead of shooting. Swayman still has a sharp 2.35 GAA and .929 save percentage to begin his career, but with Tuukka Rask (upper body) potentially returning to action early next week, the 22-year-old's current stint as the Bruins' No. 1 netminder could be drawing to a close.