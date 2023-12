Swayman turned aside 28 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to Winnipeg.

The five goals allowed tied his season high as Swayman took only his second regulation loss of the campaign. The 25-year-old is winless in his last three starts though, and over his last eight outings he sports a somewhat unimpressive 2-2-3 record and 2.81 GAA despite a .915 save percentage.