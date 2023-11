Swayman will get the starting nod in Tampa Bay on Monday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

For the first time this season, Boston will use a goaltender in consecutive games after Swayman stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's win over Montreal. The 24-year-old is 7-0-1 with a terrific 1.73 GAA and a .941 save percentage in eight appearances this season. He's given up two or fewer goals in all but one of his outings.