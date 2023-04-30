Swayman will face the Panthers at home for Sunday's Game 7 matchup, EElliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Swayman will make his first start since April 13 after Linus Ullmark started the first six games of the series. After the Panthers won Games 5 and 6 to force a Game 7, the Bruins will turn to Swayman, who posted a 2.27 GAA and a .920 save percentage during the regular season. He struggled against Florida during the regular season though, going 0-1-1 while allowing eight goals on 67 in two games.