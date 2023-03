Swayman will get the starting nod Sunday in Carolina.

Swayman continues to alternate starts with Linus Ullmark on a regular basis. The 24-year-old Swayman has gone 7-3-0 with a stellar 1.92 GAA and .933 save percentage over his last 10 outings. He's improved to 19-6-4 with a .921 save percentage overall. This will be his first start against the Hurricanes this season but he did stop six shots in relief against them Nov. 25.