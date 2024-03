Swayman will get the starting nod at home against the Blues on Monday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman has won three straight games while allowing just six goals during that span. However, since the start of February, he hasn't been as consistent as usual; over those nine outings, Swayman went 5-3-1 with a 2.87 GAA. On the year, the 25-year-old is 21-6-8 with a strong 2.44 GAA and .922 save percentage.