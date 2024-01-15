Swayman will patrol the home crease Monday against the Devils, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Swayman is coming off a 20-save performance in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over St. Louis. He has a 12-3-7 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.49 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 23 games played. New Jersey ranks fifth in the league with 3.55 goals per contest this campaign.