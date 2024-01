Swayman is expected to start at home against Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Swayman has won his last two starts while saving 52 of 56 shots (.929 save percentage). He's 11-2-4 with a 2.22 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 18 appearances this season. The Penguins are in a three-way tie for 20th offensively this year with 3.00 goals per game, so they're a somewhat favorable matchup for Swayman.