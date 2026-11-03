Swayman turned aside 21 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Boston grabbed a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but Swayman did well to weather the storm in Vegas' comeback attempt and get the game to OT. He was then flawless in the shootout, although his post bailed him out after Mitch Marner beat him in the third round, and Swayman was rewarded with the win when David Pastrnak ended it. The 27-year-old netminder snapped a brief two-start losing streak with the performance, but through 12 outings on the season he's produced an 8-3-1 record with a sharp 2.30 GAA and .913 save percentage.