Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Hangs on for shootout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swayman turned aside 21 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
Getting a rare back-to-back start as the Bruins try to lock down a playoff spot, Swayman found himself staring at a 3-0 deficit head into the first intermission. He kept his cool and shut down the Columbus offense the rest of the way, giving his teammates a chance to rally. Swayman has just one regulation loss in his last seven starts, going 5-1-1 over that stretch with a sharp 2.36 GAA and .922 save percentage, and Boston is now six points clear of Ottawa and Detroit for a wild-card spot with eight games left on its schedule.
More News
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Gets both of back-to-back•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Solid showing in win•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Set to start Saturday•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Can't hold off Leafs on busy night•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Starting against divisional foe•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Excellent showing in win•