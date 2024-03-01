Swayman stopped 32 shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Boston handed Swayman a 3-0 lead in the first period but the netminder let it slip away by the third, only for a Mason Lohrei power-play tally to bail him out. The 25-year-old netminder is 3-0-1 over his last four starts, but he owes that success mainly to the Bruins' offense as he has a 3.61 GAA and .908 save percentage during that stretch.