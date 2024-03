Swayman made 18 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

The Bruins rallied three times from one-goal deficits before Pavel Zacha gave the visitors their only lead of the game with less than three minutes to go in the third period. Swayman has allowed at least three goals in four straight starts and has a 2.85 GAA and .895 save percentage through six outings in March, but on the season he's up to 23 wins -- one short of the career high he set in 2022-23.