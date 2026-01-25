Swayman turned aside 22 of 25 shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Despite allowing a hat trick of goals to Cole Caufield across the first 33 minutes of Saturday's contest, Swayman stepped up down the stretch and kept Boston's net clean for the entire third period en route to the comeback victory. With Saturday's win, he is up to a 20-12-2 record, a 2.89 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 35 outings this season. After eclipsing 20 wins, the 27-year-old netminder is tied for fourth in the league and ranks inside the top 10 in save percentage among goalies with 30-plus appearances this season. His second full year as the Bruins' top netminder has been a noteworthy improvement to the first, and he remains a strong option between the pipes across most fantasy formats for the rest of the season. He'll have a chance to grab his seventh win over his last nine appearances if he takes the ice for Monday's road clash with the Rangers.