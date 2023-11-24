Swayman will defend the home crease versus Detroit on Friday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald as.

Swayman has yet to lose in regulation time, as he is 7-0-2 with a 2.08 GAA and .933 save percentage. He gave up more than three goals for the first time in his last start Monday, but still managed a season-high 42 saves in a 5-4 loss in Tampa Bay. Swayman will face the Red Wings, who are averaging 3.61 goals per game this season, sixth-best in the NHL.