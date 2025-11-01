Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: In goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swayman will patrol the home crease against Carolina on Saturday, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.
Swayman surrendered seven goals on 23 shots in a 7-2 loss to Ottawa on Monday. He has a 3-4-0 record this season while stopping 187 of the 211 pucks hurled his way. Carolina ranks first in the league with 3.90 goals per game this campaign.
