Swayman will get the starting nod at home versus the Habs on Thursday, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

Swayman and Linus Ullmark continue to split the workload with the duo taking every other game. That hasn't stopped either from putting together some good performances, especially Swayman who is riding back-to-back shutouts over Winnipeg and Buffalo coming into Thursday's contest. Even with Swayman getting half the starts now, the net will almost certainly belong to Ullmark in the postseason with Swayman reduced to a true backup role.