Swayman will get the starting nod on the road for Game 5 against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Swayman is coming off back-to-back wins at home that tied the series up at two games apiece, so it shouldn't be surprising to see him continuing to defend the cage Tuesday. In those two outings, the 23-year-old netminder faced just 53 shots, stopping 49 of them for a .925 save percentage. Still, Swayman's hold on the starting gig should be considered tenuous at best with Linus Ullmark waiting to step in if needed.