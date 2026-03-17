Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: In goal Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swayman will protect the road goal versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Swayman will get the nod in the second half of a back-to-back after Joonas Korpisalo took the overtime loss versus the Devils on Monday. Swayman is 4-1-0 with nine goals allowed on 130 shots (.931 save percentage) over five outings in March. The Canadiens are a tough matchup, but Swayman has been excellent.
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