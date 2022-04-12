Swayman will protect the home goal Tuesday versus the Blues.

Swayman has backed up Linus Ullmark in the last two games after allowing four goals on 28 shots to the Red Wings a week ago. The Blues have been in solid scoring form with 30 goals in their last six games, so this could be a tough matchup for Swayman since he's slumped to a 3.10 GAA and an .891 save percentage since the start of March.