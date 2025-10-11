Swayman will defend the blue paint at home versus Buffalo on Saturday, according to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

Swayman had a terrible 2024-25 campaign, posting a 22-29-7 record with a 3.11 GAA and a poor .892 save percentage. He looks to be back on track in 2025-26, stopping 35 shots in a 3-1 win over Washington in his season debut. The Sabres will look to hit the scoresheet for the first time this season after they were shut out 4-0 by the Rangers on Thursday.