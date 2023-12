Swayman will get the starting nod on the road against Buffalo on Wednesday, Rachel Hopmayer of Spectrum News 1 reports.

Swayman will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing pre-Christmas outing in which he gave up five goals on 33 shots against the Jets on Dec. 22. Despite a three-game losing streak, the Alaskan backstop continues to split the workload with Linus Ullmark, who should be expected to start versus New Jersey on Saturday.